Streamr DATAcoin Price Hits $0.0764 on Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Ethfinex and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00023664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00107812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 66% against the dollar and now trades at $287.53 or 0.00709340 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00219741 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00052111 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io, Coinone, BitForex, DragonEX, Ethfinex, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

