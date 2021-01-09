StrongHands (SHND) Market Cap Hits $481,109.01

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, STEX, BiteBTC and Crex24. StrongHands has a market cap of $481,109.01 and approximately $30.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,290,959,044 coins and its circulating supply is 16,877,764,690 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Coindeal, Graviex, CryptoBridge, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

