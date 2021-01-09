Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.92.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 408.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $243.66. 1,378,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,004. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Stryker has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $247.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.13. The company has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.