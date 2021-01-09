Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) & Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Head-To-Head Survey

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Li Auto and Subaru, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 2 6 1 2.89 Subaru 1 0 0 0 1.00

Li Auto currently has a consensus target price of $37.20, indicating a potential upside of 8.45%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Subaru.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Li Auto and Subaru’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Subaru $30.77 billion 0.51 $1.40 billion $0.92 11.00

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Li Auto.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Subaru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto N/A N/A N/A Subaru 3.65% 6.33% 3.32%

Summary

Li Auto beats Subaru on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions. It also manages motor sports activities; sells motor sports parts and merchandise; and provides technical development, licensing, support, and maintenance services of automobile accessories, parts, and materials. In addition, the company offers shipping, land freight, warehousing, and insurance for automobiles and components; leases and rents automobiles, as well as finances and sells auto insurance; is involved in the design, examination, and compilation of technical material for automobiles, aircraft, general-purpose engines, and environmental tools; and develops technical service documents. Further, it processes and assembles aircraft parts; and engages in the contract design, drafting, translation, calculation, analytical testing, and software development for aircraft. Additionally, Subaru Corporation deals/rents real estate; administers/operates rental halls, conference rooms, parking grounds, and travel agencies; develops, maintains, and operates information systems and related consulting services; sells and leases information equipment; sells office supplies and daily commodities; and offers personal import services. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation in April 2017. Subaru Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

