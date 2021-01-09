Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) shares were up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$13.45 and last traded at C$13.42. Approximately 269,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 338,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.50, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

