Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cormark increased their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of TSE SU traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,950,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,612,335. The firm has a market cap of C$35.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.21.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.70 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.76%.

About Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

