Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNDL. BidaskClub upgraded Sundial Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Atb Cap Markets lowered Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.87. Sundial Growers has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 179.71% and a negative net margin of 362.49%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sundial Growers stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Sundial Growers worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

