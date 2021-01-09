Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster Sells 50,000 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $4,455,000.00.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $3,821,599.80.

On Monday, December 28th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $3,589,000.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,964 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $747,630.36.

On Monday, December 21st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 127,046 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $8,012,791.22.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 10,941 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $675,716.16.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.50. 7,496,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,573,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.41. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $96.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,640.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Simmons started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

