Super Zero Protocol Price Up 11.1% This Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $34.70 million and $7.69 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 637,793,598 coins and its circulating supply is 302,657,107 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

