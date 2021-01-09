Super Zero (SERO) Market Cap Hits $25.00 Million

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $25.00 million and $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, BigONE and Hotbit. Over the last week, Super Zero has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00040330 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001336 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00020813 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002767 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002499 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

