SuperCoin Price Tops $0.0012 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, SuperCoin has traded down 76% against the dollar. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. SuperCoin has a market cap of $64,852.08 and $2.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SuperCoin

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,040,244 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl

SuperCoin Coin Trading

SuperCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

