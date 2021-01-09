Suretly Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Suretly has a market capitalization of $91,430.29 and approximately $2,779.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00031727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00282727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.48 or 0.03435498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

SUR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

