Sushi Tops 24 Hour Volume of $523.80 Million (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 200.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Sushi has a market cap of $280.53 million and $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sushi token can currently be purchased for about $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00023005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00104852 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.78 or 0.00576503 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00218671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00050639 BTC.

Sushi Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org

Buying and Selling Sushi

Sushi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sushi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sushi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

