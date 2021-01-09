SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Hits $4.70 on Major Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $598.39 million and approximately $514.00 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 51.3% against the dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for $4.70 or 0.00011553 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00043752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,742.09 or 0.04279707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00033818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.09 or 0.00304854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013129 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 182,106,022 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

