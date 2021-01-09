SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Tops $4.56

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 43.8% against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $580.23 million and $572.94 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $4.56 or 0.00011123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00039052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.88 or 0.00277777 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00028664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,165.34 or 0.02842613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012067 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 182,010,855 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

