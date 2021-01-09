Swap Achieves Market Cap of $183,931.22 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, Swap has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre. Swap has a market cap of $183,931.22 and $539.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00107615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 61.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.53 or 0.00677955 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00218573 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00052588 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 12,166,953 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.