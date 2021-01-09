Swarm City Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,832.00 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One Swarm City token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Swarm City has a market cap of $167,125.82 and $2,832.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

About Swarm City

Swarm City (SWT) is a token. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

