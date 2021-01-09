Swarm Reaches 1-Day Volume of $43,240.00 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Swarm token can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swarm has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $43,240.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00041704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.05 or 0.03590707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.22 or 0.00284449 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00030865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

SWM is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

