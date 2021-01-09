Swerve (SWRV) Market Cap Achieves $4.62 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Swerve token can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swerve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00023374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00106538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.55 or 0.00700244 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00218497 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00052486 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 11,355,622 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,153,858 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

Swerve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swerve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swerve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.