SwiftCash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. SwiftCash has a market capitalization of $268,305.03 and approximately $5.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 63.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000686 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000050 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (CRYPTO:SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 166,705,420 coins and its circulating supply is 165,984,989 coins. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

