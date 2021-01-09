Swingby Market Capitalization Reaches $4.41 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. During the last week, Swingby has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. Swingby has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $591,616.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby token can currently be bought for $0.0823 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00022877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00104511 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.12 or 0.00566202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00218428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00051015 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,524,863 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

Buying and Selling Swingby

Swingby can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

