Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSREY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Swiss Re stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,689. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 0.66. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

