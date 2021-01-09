Switch (ESH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $81,133.00

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Switch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Switch has a market cap of $243,886.90 and approximately $81,133.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Switch has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00037997 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001243 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00020670 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002663 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Switch Token Profile

ESH is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag

