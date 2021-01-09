SWYFT (SWYFTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37,780.68

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded up 187.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last week, SWYFT has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SWYFT has a market cap of $37,780.68 and approximately $3,643.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SWYFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00023503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00107104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 67% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.61 or 0.00698524 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00217859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00051797 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,940 tokens. The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network

SWYFT Token Trading

SWYFT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

