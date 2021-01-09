Sylo (SYLO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Sylo token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sylo has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $156,015.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sylo alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000718 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000053 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000106 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sylo Profile

SYLO is a token. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sylo Token Trading

Sylo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sylo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sylo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.