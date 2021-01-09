SynLev Market Cap Tops $5.57 Million (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. SynLev has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and $743,380.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SynLev token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SynLev has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00023837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00108142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.46 or 0.00691943 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00220858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00052014 BTC.

SynLev Token Profile

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com . The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev

SynLev Token Trading

SynLev can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

