Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.72. Synovus Financial reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $491.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNV. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.42.

Shares of SNV traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.16. The company had a trading volume of 757,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,323. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Synovus Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 21,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $4,248,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 66.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 34.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 56,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers private banking, treasury management, wealth management, premium finance and international banking, commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services to its customers.

