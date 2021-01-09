Synthetix Price Tops $12.50 (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Synthetix token can now be bought for approximately $12.50 or 0.00030579 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 52.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $177.15 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.86 or 0.03460421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00283319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008472 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix is a token. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 211,692,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,519,345 tokens. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Synthetix Token Trading

Synthetix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

