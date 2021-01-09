Syntropy Tops One Day Trading Volume of $674,815.00 (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Syntropy token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $69.92 million and approximately $674,815.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet

Buying and Selling Syntropy

Syntropy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

