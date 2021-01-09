Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 314.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 102.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Sysco by 92.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 40.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 in the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $77.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. ValuEngine lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

