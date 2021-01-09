Syscoin (SYS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.32 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Syscoin has a market cap of $49.49 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.79 or 0.00418030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 202.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000173 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 604,125,144 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

