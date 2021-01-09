Tael (WABI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $775,262.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.00, $119.16, $34.91 and $6.32. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00042471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,492.34 or 0.03676053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00031603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.00288338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012787 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $62.56, $119.16, $7.20, $10.00, $45.75, $13.96, $18.11, $5.22, $24.72, $4.92, $34.91 and $6.32. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.