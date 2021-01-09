Tandem Group plc (TND.L) (LON:TND) Trading Down 1.9%

Tandem Group plc (TND.L) (LON:TND)’s share price was down 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 501.20 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 520 ($6.79). Approximately 10,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 7,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($6.92).

The firm has a market capitalization of £26.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 538 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 410.08.

About Tandem Group plc (TND.L) (LON:TND)

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

