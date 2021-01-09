Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.80

Shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $0.83. Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 64,950 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$157.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48.

Get Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) alerts:

Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) news, Director James E. Sinclair purchased 200,000 shares of Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$122,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,408,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,084,559.09.

Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TNX)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold Co. (TNX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.