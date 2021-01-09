Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,001 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Target were worth $30,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 28.1% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $193.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $193.88. The company has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.41.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. MKM Partners raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

