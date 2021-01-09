Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) Trading Up 29%

Taronis Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNF)’s share price was up 29% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 44,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,405,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.

Get Taronis Fuels alerts:

In other news, CFO Tyler B. Wilson bought 1,041,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.04. Also, CEO Scott Mahoney bought 2,633,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $316,063.92. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,508,866 shares of company stock worth $541,064.

Taronis Fuels, Inc operates as a renewable fuel and power generation company in the United States. It manufactures, sells, and distributes MagneGas, which is a metal cutting fuel. The company sells and distributes a line of industrial gases and welding equipment and services to a range of end users, including metalworking, manufacturing, utility power plants, medical, agriculture, transportation, repair, demolition, salvage, and other industries.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Taronis Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taronis Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.