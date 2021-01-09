Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. 592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 20,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWODF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

