Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWODF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.