TCASH (TCASH) Hits Market Capitalization of $141,386.54

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, TCASH has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar. TCASH has a market cap of $141,386.54 and approximately $2,493.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TCASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005545 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005126 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000144 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000634 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . TCASH’s official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer . The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TCASH’s official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

