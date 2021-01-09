TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCF. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF opened at $42.88 on Friday. TCF Financial has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $495.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

