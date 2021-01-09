TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Holdings Trimmed by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,186 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.40% of TCF Financial worth $22,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TCF Financial by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $495.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.83 million. Analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.