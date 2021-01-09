TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Trading Up 25.8% Over Last 7 Days

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $219,591.78 and $4,649.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006541 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

