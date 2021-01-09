TENA (TENA) Market Cap Tops $109,093.52

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One TENA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including LBank and CPDAX. During the last seven days, TENA has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. TENA has a market cap of $109,093.52 and $355.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00023900 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00107922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.63 or 0.00680213 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00219171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00052506 BTC.

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,682,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol

TENA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

