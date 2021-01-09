Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.97.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TS. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Tenaris stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Tenaris by 143.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 21.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

