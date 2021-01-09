Tendies (TEND) Hits Market Cap of $724,152.34

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 47.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded 95.4% higher against the dollar. Tendies has a market capitalization of $724,152.34 and approximately $82.69 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies token can now be bought for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00023840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00108546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.21 or 0.00734066 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00220316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00052490 BTC.

Tendies Token Profile

Tendies’ total supply is 7,949,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,549,740 tokens. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

Buying and Selling Tendies

Tendies can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

