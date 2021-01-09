Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.53 and last traded at $25.62. 19,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 40,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

There is no company description available for Tennessee Valley Authority.

