TENT (TENT) Price Down 34% This Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. TENT has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $109,447.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TENT has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. One TENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00024022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00108071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 61.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.97 or 0.00676575 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00218545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00052496 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 31,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,597,908 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app

Buying and Selling TENT

TENT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

