TenX (PAY) Trading 18.7% Higher Over Last Week

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. TenX has a market cap of $9.05 million and $39.17 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TenX has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TenX token can now be bought for about $0.0617 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00041117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00031397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00283394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.94 or 0.03428536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TenX (PAY) is a token. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,685,668 tokens. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

