Terra Price Tops $0.83 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Terra has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $402.46 million and approximately $18.86 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinone, Upbit and GDAC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00023374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00106538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.55 or 0.00700244 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00218497 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00052486 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra’s total supply is 994,537,835 coins and its circulating supply is 485,011,254 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Bittrex, GDAC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

