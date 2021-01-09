Terracoin Market Capitalization Hits $374,747.67 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $374,747.67 and approximately $144.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 26% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,995.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $454.97 or 0.01109811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041410 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00166512 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001773 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.